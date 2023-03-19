Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.67. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

