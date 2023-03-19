Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Price Performance
Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.67. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80.
Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.