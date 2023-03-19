AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

