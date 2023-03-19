Avalanche Price Tops $17.71 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.71 or 0.00064690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and approximately $206.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,678,673 coins and its circulating supply is 325,615,953 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

