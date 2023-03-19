AutoZone, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $126.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $126.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $120.96. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $127.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $25.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $49.41 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,452.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,386.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

