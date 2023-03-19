Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UDR comprises approximately 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,460,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in UDR by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

