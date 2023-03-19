Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $3.19 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 3.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.48 and its 200 day moving average is $415.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.