Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $311.09 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.57 and its 200-day moving average is $250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.