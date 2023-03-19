Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Shares of TEAM opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

