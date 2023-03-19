Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

