Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.