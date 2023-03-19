Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 25,961 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 769,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000.
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
