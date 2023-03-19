Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 25,961 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,961 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 769,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.