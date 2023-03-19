Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $987,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

