Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $953,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after buying an additional 913,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.72 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

