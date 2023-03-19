Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,115 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.91 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

