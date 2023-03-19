Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,990 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,043,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 171,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $38.48 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.85%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

