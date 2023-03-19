Ark Trading Up 21.3% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and $2.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005266 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004026 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,745,810 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

