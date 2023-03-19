Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE ACRE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

