Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $95.46 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00063890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

