Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

