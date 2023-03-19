Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $53.65 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

