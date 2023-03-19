Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,665 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 703.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 97,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,018 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

