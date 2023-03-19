Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,842 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %
WMT stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Featured Stories
