Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

