Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $274.44 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

