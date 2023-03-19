Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

