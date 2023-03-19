Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

