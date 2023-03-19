Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,879,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 123,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

