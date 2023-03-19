Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,027.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.