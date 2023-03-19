Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $979.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.