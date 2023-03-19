Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,457 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.