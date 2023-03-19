Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,659 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $118.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

