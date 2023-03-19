Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,059 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 314.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

