Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

