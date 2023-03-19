Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $6.00

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

