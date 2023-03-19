Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) PT at C$23.38

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.23. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.21.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.