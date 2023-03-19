Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $90.20

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KOF opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

