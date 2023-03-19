Analysts Issue Forecasts for McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.23. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.03.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

