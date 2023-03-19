Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.85 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

