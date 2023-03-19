Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $78,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

