American National Bank Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

