American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

