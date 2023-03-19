American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $156.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

