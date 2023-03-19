Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

