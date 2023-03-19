Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.08. 4,010,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $165,035,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $119,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,921.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after buying an additional 1,162,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $37,177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $33,372,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.