Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

AAU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 415,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

