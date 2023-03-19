Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQNGet Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

