Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.