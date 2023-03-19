Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $107,390,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,684,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,531,000 after buying an additional 858,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,352,000 after buying an additional 619,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,833,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,530,000 after buying an additional 572,195 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

