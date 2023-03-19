Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALX opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $189.36 and a 12-month high of $266.43.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Alexander’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

