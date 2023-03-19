Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Alexander’s Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ALX opened at $189.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $189.36 and a 12-month high of $266.43.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
