Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005271 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $289.59 million and $2.31 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 201,769,139 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

