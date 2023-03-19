Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $213.19 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 62% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $213.19 million and $128.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

