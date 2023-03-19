Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

